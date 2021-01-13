UNIZIK inaugurates COVID-19 committee to check virus transmission

The management of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has set up a COVID-19 committee to control and manage the virus transmission rate in the university community.

The Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences at UNIZIK, Prof. Chinyere Okunna, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the university’s management set up the committee to manage the transmission of the virus and safeguard the university community from the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: “With the second and more devastating wave of the COVID-19 pandemic now sweeping across the world, with infection and mortality rates also dangerously rising in Nigeria, the COVID-19 Committee of Nnamdi Azikiwe University has swung into action to safeguard the university community from the pandemic.

READ ALSO: UNIZIK orders Chinese lecturers not to return over coronavirus

“At its meeting today (Wednesday) in the University’s Council/Senate Chambers, it was decided that the committee will intensify its activities in anticipation of the resumption of academic activities.”

Okunna stressed that the committee would be responsible for monitoring the forthcoming deanship elections in the university to ensure full compliance with all COVID-19 protocols.

Join the conversation

Opinions