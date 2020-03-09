Latest Metro

UNIZIK orders Chinese lecturers not to return over coronavirus

March 9, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Authorities of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, on Monday ordered all its Chinese lecturers and others who travelled to the South East Asian nation as part of the universities’ exchange programme to remain there following the outbreak of coronavirus that had killed 3, 000 and infected 100, 000 others in 17 countries including Nigeria.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Charles Esimone, told journalists in Awka that the development had led to the suspension of a programme on Chinese language in the institution.

He said: “Some of our teachers who travelled to China on vacation in December are not back and we have asked them to remain there. Also, those that are here have been asked to remain in the country. It is, therefore, proper to say that coronavirus has affected our Chinese programme.”

