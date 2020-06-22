Unknown assailants hack 55-year-old man to death in Imo

The Imo State Police Command on Monday confirmed the killing of a 55-year-old man by unknown assailants in Ahaba Orodo community in the state.

The command spokesman, Ikeikwu Orlando, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the man, Patrick Uchenwoke, was hacked to death by yet-to-be-identified persons in the community.

According to him, operatives of the Divisional Police Headquarters, Mbaitoli, acting on a report filed at the station, moved to an isolated area around the Ahaba Orodo Community School and found the deceased in a pool of his own blood.

READ ALSO: Women who stole two-yr-old baby in Rivers, arrested in Imo

Orlando said: ”Operatives discovered that he had a deep machete cut at the back of his head, while a bicycle and bible was seen beside the corpse, suggesting that he must have been murdered while going or returning from church.”

He said the state’s commissioner of police had ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident with a view to arresting the people behind the dastardly act.

Join the conversation

Opinions