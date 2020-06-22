Latest Metro

Unknown assailants hack 55-year-old man to death in Imo

June 22, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Imo State Police Command on Monday confirmed the killing of a 55-year-old man by unknown assailants in Ahaba Orodo community in the state.

The command spokesman, Ikeikwu Orlando, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the man, Patrick Uchenwoke, was hacked to death by yet-to-be-identified persons in the community.

According to him, operatives of the Divisional Police Headquarters, Mbaitoli, acting on a report filed at the station, moved to an isolated area around the Ahaba Orodo Community School and found the deceased in a pool of his own blood.

READ ALSO: Women who stole two-yr-old baby in Rivers, arrested in Imo

Orlando said: ”Operatives discovered that he had a deep machete cut at the back of his head, while a bicycle and bible was seen beside the corpse, suggesting that he must have been murdered while going or returning from church.”

He said the state’s commissioner of police had ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident with a view to arresting the people behind the dastardly act.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!