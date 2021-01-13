Unknown assailants kill lecturer in Ebonyi

A lecturer with the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State, Mr. Kyrian Nwoke, has been killed by unknown assailants in the state.

The lecturer was declared missing by family members on Sunday.

But search party found his lifeless body with bullet wounds along the Ogoja Road on Monday.

Until his death, the deceased was a lecturer in the Department of Physiology at the university.

A family source told journalists on Wednesday that the late lecturer was using his car for commercial purposes when he suddenly went missing.

He said: “Owing to the withheld salaries of lecturers for over four months, Kyrian registered his car for taxi service to be able to feed his family (wife and his two-year-old daughter).

“Kyrian (the lecturer) was called to go and pick customers at Udemezue Street and drop them at a popular eatery known for local delicacies at Ogoja Road, Abakaliki, on Sunday, January 10. He didn’t return as his lifeless body was found the next day near the Rice Mill along the same Ogoja road with bullet wounds on his body and his car missing.

“My prayer is that the perpetrators of this evil act will never go unpunished. Ebonyi State government and indeed the security agency should sit up and bring the culprit to book.”

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident.

The command’s spokesperson, Loveth Odah, said the command was yet to receive an official report on the murder of the lecturer.

