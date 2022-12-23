News
Unknown gunmen abduct Catholic priest in Benue
Unknown gunmen have abducted a Catholic Priest and Chaplain of St. Mary’s Hospital, Okpoga in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Mark Ojotu, according to the State Police Command.
The state police spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the abduction of the priest, said in a statement on Friday that he was kidnapped on Thursday evening along the Okpoga–Ojapo road along the Okpoga–Utonkon road.
The abduction of Fr. Ojotu was also confirmed by the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo in a letter from the Diocesan Secretariat addressed to all Priests, Religious and Lay Faithful by the Diocesan Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Joseph Aboyi.
“We write to notify you of the kidnap of one of our priests, Rev. Fr. Mark Ojotu. He is the Chaplain of St. Mary’s Hospital, Okpoga. The sad incident occurred today December 22, 2022 at about 5pm along Okpoga – Ojapo Road, Okpokwu LGA, Benue State,” the letter reads.
Read also:Gunmen attack police patrol team, kill two in Kogi
“The Local Ordinary, Most Rev. Michael Ekwoyi Apochi, has called on all Christ’s Faithful in the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo and beyond to earnestly pray for his quick and safe release as we intensify efforts to ensure his release.
“We commend our brother and all those in the kidnappers’ den throughout the country to the powerful intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary for their speedy and safe release from the hands of their abductors.”
