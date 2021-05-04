Unknown gunmen abduct Miyetti Allah chairman in Kogi | Ripples Nigeria

Unknown gunmen have abducted the Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Kogi State, Alhaji Wakili Damina.

Speaking to newsmen in Lokoja on Tuesday, the state Secretary of MACBAN, Adamu Abubakar, said Damina was abducted on April 30 by some armed men dressed in army camouflage.

According to him, witnesses said the abductors, numbering about eight, came in a white bus at about noon and “forcefully” took away the Chairman from his house at Chikara village, Kogi Local Government.

Abubakar said he was informed of the incident about an hour later by the younger brother of Damina who claimed he witnessed the incident.

READ ALSO: Unknown gunmen kill Kogi Commissioner, abduct LG boss, others

However, the secretary said he immediately notified the state Commissioner of police of the development, while the state government was also informed through the Special Adviser on security matters to the governor, Jerry Omodara.

The state Commissioner of police, Ede Ayuba, when contacted, said the police was yet to locate the whereabouts of the Chairman.

Ayuba said efforts to get detailed information about the incident from the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area where the incident happened were unsuccessful as the matter was not officially reported to him.

By Victor Uzohor….

Join the conversation

Opinions