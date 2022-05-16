Unknown gunmen burn down Idemili North LG office, court, PHCN Office in Anambra (Video)

Unidentified gunmen on Sunday unleashed another round of violence in Anambra State, as they burned down the headquarters of Idemili North LGA, a Magistrate court and the office of Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) in Ogidi, Anambra State.

It was gathered that the gunmen entered the premises on Sunday night, burning down all files and properties in the secretariat, including the building.

Videos and pictures of the incident obtained online indicated that the buildings within the premises we’re all torched, oncluding vehiclea parked inside the local government secretariat.

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, the spokesperson of the state police command, confirmed the development, attributing it to unidentified arsonists.

He said: “Yes, the incident was confirmed, and our men were there to restore normalcy. Right now, the fire has been put off, and calm has been restored to the area.”

More to come…

