News
Unknown gunmen burn down Idemili North LG office, court, PHCN Office in Anambra (Video)
Unidentified gunmen on Sunday unleashed another round of violence in Anambra State, as they burned down the headquarters of Idemili North LGA, a Magistrate court and the office of Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) in Ogidi, Anambra State.
It was gathered that the gunmen entered the premises on Sunday night, burning down all files and properties in the secretariat, including the building.
Videos and pictures of the incident obtained online indicated that the buildings within the premises we’re all torched, oncluding vehiclea parked inside the local government secretariat.
Read also :Gunmen kill three in Bauchi community
DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, the spokesperson of the state police command, confirmed the development, attributing it to unidentified arsonists.
He said: “Yes, the incident was confirmed, and our men were there to restore normalcy. Right now, the fire has been put off, and calm has been restored to the area.”
More to come…
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...