Unknown gunmen burn down Police station in Imo, kill officer

The Imo State Police spokesman, DSP Micheal Abattam, has confirmed an attack on a police station by unknown gunmen at Arondizuogu in Ideato Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

According to Abattam, an officer was killed while the station was burnt down in the attack which happened in the early hours of the day.

The attack, Abattam said, was an offshoot of a clash between angry youths in the community and soldiers on Monday after military officers had invaded the Awo-Mmama community and set houses ablaze.

In the crash between the youths and soldiers on Monday, the police spokesman noted that at least one hotel, seven shops and a vehicle were razed.

However, the Nigerian Army blamed the incident on the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militant wing of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

In a statement issued on Monday by the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations 82 Division Nigerian Army, Maj. Abubakar Abdullahi, the military said soldiers attached to Operation Golden Dawn only dispersed the insurgent group when they attacked their troop.

“Troops conducting Exercise GOLDEN DAWN have dispersed IPOB/ESN hoodlums carrying out arson while enforcing the illegitimate Sit-at-Home order imposed by the proscribed group at AWO-MMAMMA Community, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State on 22 November, 2021.

“In the quest to compel citizens to comply with the unlawful order, IPOB/ESN criminals indulged in harassment, intimidation and physical abuse of commuters going about their lawful businesses.

“The criminals went further to carry out arson and destruction of businesses and homes at Ishieke junction (along Owerri-Onitsha express way) as a vendetta against the citizens for not complying with the illegal order.

“The hoodlums who had earlier blocked the highway, set ablaze a commercial vehicle heading towards Onitsha.

“Vigilant troops responding to distress calls by motorists and shop owners swiftly moved to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a firefight.

READ ALSO: Gunmen reportedly kill soldier in Imo attack

“The troops overwhelmed the hoodlums, forcing them to scamper in different directions.

“The troops pursued the hoodlums to their hideout in Akatta Community in Oru East LGA, where a member of the group was neutralized in the shootout.

“While the troops engaged the hoodlums in their hideout, other members of the group who alleged that some individuals had volunteered information to the troops mustered at Ishieke junction and set ablaze houses and businesses of law abiding citizens.

“The troops again returned to the junction to disperse the hoodlums.

“Unfortunately, a galant soldier paid the supreme prize in defence of the people,” the Army said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now