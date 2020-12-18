Unknown gunmen kidnap Kogi first class monarch

A first class monarch in Kogi State, Shaibu Usman, has been reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen, in the early hours of Friday.

Usman who is currently the acting Eje of Ankpa, in Ankpa Local Government area of the state, was said to have been kidnapped at about 5:30am while entering the Mosque to observe his early morning prayers.

The Kogi State Police Command, under Commissioner Ayuba Edeh, confirmed the abduction of the monarch.

According to CP Edeh, the kidnappers laid ambush at the mosque, and zoomed off immediately with the traditional ruler to a yet to be ascertained destination.

Although the monarch’s abductors are yet to make any contact with the family, but Edeh said the police have cordoned all entry and exit points into the state, with the view to rescuing the traditional ruler.

Read also: Gunmen kill soldier, injure lieutenant during rescue mission of Lebanese farmer, aide

Also speaking on the incident, the Kogi State information and communications commissioner, Kingsley Fanwo, said efforts are ongoing to ensure that the traditional ruler is rescued safely.

He said: “The State Government is working with security agencies to ensure his release.

“The Kogi State Government has also put machinery in motion to ensure even more stringent security network during this yuletide.

“The people of Ankpa should remain calm as Government is on top of the situation. We remain committed to security of lives and property.”

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Join the conversation

Opinions