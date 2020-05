Unknown gunmen have kidnapped Mrs Chinyere Okoye, an assistant manager, News and Current Affairs of Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) Channel 6 Aba, Abia State.

It was learnt that she was abducted Wednesday night at Obikabia road off Ogbor Hill, in Obingwa Local Government Area of the state.

She was said to be returning from work and heading to her home when the incident happened.

