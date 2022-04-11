Connect with us

Unknown gunmen kill APC chairman in Osun

Chief Gbenga Ogbara, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Atakumosa East Central Local Government Area of Osun state, has been reportedly killed by unknown gunmen.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Chief Gbenga Ogbara was in his residence in Igangan, his home town, early Monday when the gunmen shot him.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident to journalists in Osogbo, the state capital.

“The APC Chairman was killed around 12 am by some unknown gunmen. Policemen have been immediately deployed to the area. At the moment, necessary investigation on the matter is under way. We will communicate the public”, she said.

The corpse of the deceased has been taken to Wesley Guild Hospital in Ilesa.

