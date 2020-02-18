Unknown gunmen kill Aso Rock director in Abuja

Some unidentified persons on Monday evening killed an Assistant Director attached to the State House, Abuja, Laetitia Naankang Dagan.

Dagan was killed in her apartment in Galadimawa, Abuja, shortly after she returned from work.

The deceased left her office in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, at about 8: 00 p.m. while she was killed about three hours later.

The Permanent Secretary in the State House, Jalal Arabi, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

He said police officers had been deployed to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous act.

