Unknown Gunmen kill Bauchi Assembly member, kidnap his wife

August 14, 2020
An emerging report from Bauchi State claims that a member representing Baraza Dass constituency in the state assembly, Musa Mante, has been killed by unknown gunmen.

It was learnt that the lawmaker was murdered by the gunmen in the early hours of Friday morning in his residence in Dass Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The gunmen, it was further learnt, also kidnapped the wife of the murdered lawmaker.

More details soon …

