Unknown gunmen kill ex-President Jonathan’s former aide, Ahmad Gulak, in Imo | Ripples Nigeria

Unknown gunmen have reportedly shot dead the former Special Adviser on Political Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmad Gulak, in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

According to a close friend and ally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Dr Umar Ado, who has confirmed the incident, Gulak was murdered on Saturday on his way back to Abuja after an undisclosed assignment in Owerri.

Though the assignment that took the Adamawa State-born politician and former Speaker in the state House of Assembly could not be ascertained, Gulak was said to have been in the South-East on the invitation of some Northern Groups in the state to help broker peace in the ongoing imbroglio between indigenes and the Hausa community following rising cases of attacks on both sides.

A statement confirming Gulak’s death by Ado reads:

“I just confirmed the sad and gruesome death of my friend and classmate, the former Hon. Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, former Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President and former Special Adviser Political to President Goodluck Jonathan, Barr. Ahmadu Ali Gulak.

“Barr Gulak was said to have been killed last night by unknown gunmen in Owerri, Imo State.

“May Allah (SWT) forgive his sins, bless his soul and reward his good deeds with Aljannah on the Day of Resurrection.

“May Allah (SWT) also give all his children, relatives, friends and loved ones, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. And may Allah (SWT) bless us with faithful deaths when it is our turn to die. Ameen.

“Please let all and sundry accept my heartfelt sympathy over this personal painful experience even as I draw solace that he lived a good, helpful and productive life, well illustrated by the fact that he died while in service of his dear country.

“This is one death too many! May God Almighty save our fatherland. Ameen.”

By Isaac Dachen

