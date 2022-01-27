Connect with us

Unknown gunmen kill father, mother, daughter in Plateau community

5 mins ago

A man, his wife and their 12-year-old daughter have been killed by gunmen suspected to be militia in the Rijiyan Giwa community of Shendam local government area of Plateau State.

According to a youth leader in the community who confirmed the incident to Ripples Nigeria on Thursday, the victims who were identified as Talwa Gobak, his wife Nenpomwa and daughter, Nyokdel, were killed in the early hours of Wednesday by the attackers who broke into their home.

“The sad incident happened around 4 am on Wednesday morning when the Fulani bandits attacked Rijiyan Giwa community and were shooting everywhere.

“The family of Da Talwa Gobak must have been their target because they made straight to his compound and broke into the residence.

“The killers went straight to their bedroom and opened fire on the victims on their bed, killing them instantly. Da Talwa, his wife Nenpomwa and their 12-year-old daughter, Nyokdel, were killed by the bandits before escaping.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill petrol dealer, sales boy in Ondo

“But before residents could reach them, the attackers had escaped. The victims were yam farmers who migrated from Kabwir in Kanke local government area to Shendam.

“They used to have issues with the Fulani herdsmen and had reported them to the police and community leaders for destroying their farm on different occasions. So we suspect the Fulani herdsmen targeted them because of that,” the youth leader who did not want his name in print said.

Efforts to get the Plateau State police spokesman, DSP Agaba Ubah to confirm the incident was not successful before going to press as calls to his phones were not responded to.

Opinions

