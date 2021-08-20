Metro
Unknown gunmen kill LASU student activist who criticized school management
Mayhem reigned in the Lagos State University community, as a student activist, Yusuf Nurudeen was killed on Wednesday, by unknown gunmen.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the unfortunate incident happened hours after the student appeared before the school’s disciplinary committee over alleged admission racketeering and unlawful possession of university documents.
Furthermore, a fellow activist who is also a LASU student was shot in the back and said to be in a coma.
It was learned that the disciplinary panel had been postponing the sitting for unknown reasons since January 2020.
Nurudeen was a leader in the Education Rights Campaign (ERC) before his demise.
READ ALSO: LASU student jailed 47 years for raping colleagues
He had described the probe as an attempt to frame him for being an outspoken opposition to the management of the school, especially regarding the administration’s anti-student and anti-workers policies.
“As everyone would recall, there has been an attempt to frame me up on a case of admission racketeering. This is retribution for my principled opposition to the anti-student and anti-worker policies of the University administration in my capacity as a leading member of the Education Rights Campaign (ERC) and a renowned student activist on campus,” Nurudeen wrote in a press release.
ERC is a platform of activists organised on Nigerian campuses to campaign for free education.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...