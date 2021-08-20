Unknown gunmen kill LASU student activist who criticized school management

Mayhem reigned in the Lagos State University community, as a student activist, Yusuf Nurudeen was killed on Wednesday, by unknown gunmen.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the unfortunate incident happened hours after the student appeared before the school’s disciplinary committee over alleged admission racketeering and unlawful possession of university documents.

Furthermore, a fellow activist who is also a LASU student was shot in the back and said to be in a coma.

It was learned that the disciplinary panel had been postponing the sitting for unknown reasons since January 2020.

Nurudeen was a leader in the Education Rights Campaign (ERC) before his demise.

He had described the probe as an attempt to frame him for being an outspoken opposition to the management of the school, especially regarding the administration’s anti-student and anti-workers policies.

“As everyone would recall, there has been an attempt to frame me up on a case of admission racketeering. This is retribution for my principled opposition to the anti-student and anti-worker policies of the University administration in my capacity as a leading member of the Education Rights Campaign (ERC) and a renowned student activist on campus,” Nurudeen wrote in a press release.

ERC is a platform of activists organised on Nigerian campuses to campaign for free education.

