Metro
Unknown gunmen kill retired Air Vice-Marshal in Kaduna
The Kaduna State Police Command on Tuesday, confirmed the killing of retired Air vice-marshal Muhammad Maisaka by unknown gunmen.
According to the Command, this incident happened at his residence in Ragasi, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna.
This was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Jalige who revealed that the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.
Unknown gunmen reportedly invade Abuja secondary school, abduct vice principal
He noted that the Commissioner of Police, Mudassiru Abdullah directed the Divisional Police Officer and the Area Commander to the scene.
He said: “The corpse has been evacuated to the hospital and the gateman has also been rushed to the hospital for treatment.”
Jalige further implored Kaduna residents to provide timely information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits.
Although the identity of his killers is not yet clear, residents said the attack could be a clear case of assassination.
According to Saleh Bala, an eyewitness and in-law to the deceased, the attackers left the house without stealing anything or threatening anyone further.
