Unknown gunmen kill three policemen in Ebonyi | Ripples Nigeria

Unknown gunmen kill three policemen in Ebonyi
The Police Command in Ebonyi State has confirmed the death of three police officers murdered by suspected gunmen in Abakaliki, the state capital.
DSP Loveth Odah, spokesperson of the command made the disclosure on Thursday, stating that the incident happened on Wednesday night along Nwezenyi road in Izzi local government area of the state.
The assailants, who pretended to be conducting a burial rally opened fire on the police officers who were on duty.
“They were inside three motorcycles, three tricycles, and two Sienna buses. In the process of the police officers checking them, they opened fire and killed two of our men at the checking point.
READ ALSO: Many feared dead as suspected herdsmen attack Ebonyi community
“The other one we called them men at the sentry, they actually shot at them and the deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations has gone to scene on the spot assessment.
“Also, on Thursday last week, with the same operational pattern at Umuoghara in Ezza North local government area of the state, some group opened fire on police officers but due to their smartness, our officers repelled them and arrested two and those two are helping the police,” she explained.
The South-East has recorded an escalating number of violent attacks on police formations, one of which resulted in a jailbreak in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.
Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the IPOB, blamed the Department of State Services (DSS), accusing them of causing mayhem in the region.
