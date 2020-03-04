Latest Metro

‘Unknown gunmen suspected to be herders’ kill 3 in Benue, police says

March 4, 2020
Novel! Miyetti Allah makes case for mordern ways of cattle rearing
Suspected herdsmen have killed three persons at Moon District, Kwande local government area of Benue State, police said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Ms. Catherine Anene, told journalists in Makurdi the gunmen carried out the attack on Tuesday.

“On March 3rd, unknown gunmen, suspected to be herders, invaded Moon district, Kwande local government area of Benue State and shot sporadically at persons sited at the river bank.

“During the investigation, one male and two female corpses were recovered.

“However, more police teams had been deployed to the area to restore peace and order, while the investigation is still in progress.”

