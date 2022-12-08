Unknown man copies Nollywood actor, Olaiya Igwe, goes naked to campaign for Funke Akindele

Barely a week after veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor and producer Ebun Oloyede, popularly known as Olaiya Igwe, went naked at a beach in Lagos State to pray for the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), an unknown man has towed the same route by going nude to pray for the success of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate in the state, actress Funke Akindele.

He made the move in a video posted and shared on social media handles, especially WhatsApp.

Speaking in Yoruba language with a splatter of English, the unknown man who went the Olaiya Igwe root, pleaded with Lagosians to allow Akindele who is also known popularly as Jennifa, “come in as the deputy governor of the state in 2023” if the people hope to enjoy the good things of life.

Olaiya had become a sensation when he appeared in a viral video shared on his Instagram page last Saturday completely naked, praying for Tinubu’s victory at the beach.

In the post, Olaiya Igwe explained that the former Lagos State Governor was ”the only candidate that reflects our values and highest ideals. And a leader who would fight hard to keep the promise of Nigeria for the next generation.”

After a backlash by many of his fans, the actor came out to explain that he made the video because “Tinubu is his benefactor and had saved his life after he was diagnosed with nephrolithiasis (Kidney Stones) without knowing him.”

In an interview with a television station, Olaiya said he was instructed by God to do what he did.

“I was sleeping that day, and God came to me and said, please stand up. You said you love Asiwaju, and he has been assisting you.

“Stand up. Go and do this, this and this for him. I am an artiste but a bit of a politician. But professionally, I am an artist. So I said ok, as an artist, I can do it,” he explained.

