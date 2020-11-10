Unknown persons kill six-year-old girl in Kaduna

Unknown persons on Sunday killed a six-year-old- girl simply identified as Aisha Ya’u and dumped her corpse at a cemetery in Kaduna State.

The incident occurred at Kurmi Mashi area of the Kaduna metropolis.

Residents of the community told journalists the girl was out playing in the neighbourhood when she was abducted by the criminals.

READ ALSO: Special Report: Nigeria risks becoming breeding place for future gangsters as child abuse cases mount

She was declared missing by her mother, leading to the formation of a search party by residents of the community.

The girl’s corpse was later discovered at a burial ground in the area.

The incident happened just five months after another six-year-old girl was raped to death by an unknown person in the area

Join the conversation

Opinions