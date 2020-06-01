Unlike Fury, Joshua not willing to fight Tyson ‘because people would boo’

Boxing champion, Anthony Joshua has made it clear how would not like to fight boxing legend Mike Tyson who is intending to return to the ring.

The British heavyweight champion who holds the WBA, WBF, OBF and IBO titles, says even if he won Tyson, people would boo him because he is a legend.

53-year-old Tyson, a former world champion, is reportedly willing to fight again in exhibition and charity bouts.

WBC champion Tyson Fury and UFC great Tito Ortiz have been offered bouts against Tyson, with Fury clearly stating he would be interested.

Read Also: Wilder assures fans he’ll rise again after Fury defeat

Joshua is however not keen on the fight as he believes no fan would want to see the current heavweight champion prevail.

“With all due respect, I wouldn’t [fight Tyson],” he told The Sun.

“Even if I fought Iron Mike and beat him, I think I’d be the only one cheering. People would boo. He is a legend. He is the greatest boxer of the modern era.

“There are only two recognised champions the world knows of, [Muhammad] Ali and Mike Tyson, the most recognised faces in the world when it comes to boxing.”

Joshua insists he also has respect for Fury, even as he aims to unify the division.

“I don’t want to be in that position where I am talking down Tyson Fury,” he said.

“He is a great person and he has done great things in boxing, but until the day we fight, that is where it ends and I don’t have anything else to say about him.

“I really want the belt and that is where I stand with Tyson Fury.”

Join the conversation

Opinions