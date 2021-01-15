UNN announces resumption date for postgraduate, undergraduate students

The University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) has announced date for resumption of academic activities for its postgraduate and undergraduate students.

A statement released on the UNN official website by the university Registrar, Dr Chris Igbokwe on Friday, said that academic activities for the remaining 2019/2020 session would commence on January 18 for postgraduate students while that of the undergraduates would commence on Monday, January 25.

Part of the statement read, “This is to inform the Staff, Students and the general public that Senate of the University of Nigeria at its 404th (Emergency) Meeting held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 approved the resumption of academic activities for the remaining part of 2019/2020 session as follows:

“Postgraduate Students – Monday, January 18, 2021.

Undergraduate Students – Monday, January 25, 2021.

“The University Administration will ensure strict adherence to prescribed NCDC (Nigeria Centre for Disease Control) protocols for the safety of both staff and students of the University.

“Consequently, students are to note the following:

“All Students must wear face masks and carry hand sanitizers before they will be allowed access to hostels, classrooms and any office in the university.

“Students are expected to utilize the handwashing materials provided in designated places in the University to wash their hands properly as they gain entry and depart various places.”

