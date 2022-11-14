Unnamed investor acquires Kenyan Sky.Garden after filing for insolvency. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Unnamed investor acquires Kenyan Sky.Garden after filing for insolvency

Kenyan e-commerce startup, Sky.Garden, has announced it will no longer shut down after attracting a new owner.

CEO, Martin Majlund, confirmed the development on his LinkedIn account on Monday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Kenyan virtual marketplace for third-party merchants had earlier filed for insolvency in the Danish Holding company.

“And what a crazy adventure the past 6 years have been. I’ve met 3 Presidents (Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe), a 14 time All NBA Star (The Dirk), the best Japanese footballer in history (Mr. Honda), millionaires and billionaires, crazy scientists, crazy politicians (both who worked with us and against us), crazy founders and a ton of brilliant people all contributing to what Sky.Garden ended up becoming,” Majlund wrote on his LinkedIn

Majlund did not mention the name of the new owner and management, however, thanked his would-be ex-colleagues.

Tech Trivia: Plugin support is an example of what type of app?

A. Scalable

B. Extensible

C. Sharable

D. Portable

Answer: see end of post

2. UK-based data startup, Quix, secures $12.9M Series A

A UK-based data startup, Quix, secures £11m (~$12.9m) Series A funding round led by London-based VC MMC Ventures.

Mike Rosam, Co-Founder at Quix, confirmed the raiser in a statement on Monday.

The funding round saw participation from existing investors Project A Ventures and Passion Capital.

Quix, as a data platform, develops event-driven applications with Python.

Rosam in the statement said:

“This new capital will fuel our mission to simplify event-driven data engineering so that more companies can build modern data-intensive apps.”

The Data stream processing platform was founded by Michael Rosam, Patrick Mira Pedrol, Peter Nagy, and Tomas Neubauer in 2020.

3. Los Angeles and Taipei-based startup, GoFreight, secures $23 million Series A funding.

GoFreight, a Los Angeles and Taipei-based startup has announced securing $23 million in Series A funding, co-led by Flex Capital and Headline.

The startup’s Co-founder and CEO Trenton Chen confirmed the funding in a media release on Monday.

GoFreight, according to Chen, seeks to empower traditional freight forwarders to stay competitive with the same quality of technology that Flexport has.

Chen while explaining his business model stated:

“A freight forwarding business is about how to ship cargo from point A to point B. The software can really help, but that’s not their main business.

“The service itself is the main business and software cannot help minimize the shipping costs or get it there faster.”

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the new funding would be used to develop and improve more features.

Trivia Answer: Extensible

An extensible software program, for example, might support add-ons or plug-ins that add extra functionality to the program.

It may also allow you to add custom functions or macros that perform specialized tasks within the application.

By Kayode Hamzat

