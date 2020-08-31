‘Unnecessary squabbles’ cost APC victory in past elections —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday bitter and unnecessary squabbles had cost the All Progressives Congress (APC) success in past elections.

In his address at the inauguration of the Tripartite Consultative Committee of the Executive, Legislature and Leadership of the APC, the president urged members to avoid bitterness and petty rivalry in the interest of the party.

Buhari said: “But we must admit to ourselves that our party has been too often embroiled in bitter, and on occasions, totally unnecessary squabbles, causing us (to lose) seats in the legislative and gubernatorial elections.

READ ALSO: Learn from Buhari’s non-interference in electoral contest, APC counsels PDP

“This never should have happened; we are here to make sure such occurrences never happen again.

“We must now ensure regular consultations between the party and the government.

“I am a firm believer in the doctrine of separation of powers, which is fundamental to our constitutional democracy, but our practice should be harmonious checks and balances, devoid of bitterness, and petty rivalry.”

Join the conversation

Opinions