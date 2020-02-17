Unperturbed Tonto Dikeh celebrates son’s 4th birthday despite N500m suit filed by ex-hubby

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to celebrate her son, King Andre who just clocked four-years-old, despite the N500 million lawsuit filed by her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill, the father of her child.

The thespian who was obviously in a happy mood about the development took to her official Instagram page to share photos of her son’s 4th birthday celebration and also to express how much he means to her.

She wrote on Instagram; “Happy birthday my little man, February 17th the day my life changed for the Best all because you chose me. My love for you grows a thousand miles and over every second.

“I Love you King Andre Dikeh, you practically are my Life/ My World/ My Joy. Every day with you is the best day of my Life…God bless and direct your path honey.

“I LOOOOVVVEEEEEEEEEEEEE YOU DEEPLY JUICYMAN,” she added.

Tonto’s latest update comes less than 24-hours after her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill filed a N500 million suit against her over her (Tonto’s) explosive interview conducted and published in May 2019.

In the lawsuit notice which has him as the 1st claimant and Big Church Foundation as the second claimant, Churchill who referenced the three-part YouTube interview series titled ‘The Evidence’ which was shared in May 2019, said his ex-wife accused him of being into cyber fraud popularly known as Yahoo Yahoo.

Churchill said that Tonto’s claim that she caught him clad in a red cloth, surrounded by red candles with a laptop placed on his lap is baseless and sponsored to tarnish and damage his image and political ambition.

“The series of malicious and fallacious allegations, assertions and accusations through media campaigns and publications by Tonto Dikeh and her charity group was defamatory,” the suit by Churchill read in part.

According to court papers, the case is expected to come up on Thursday February 20 after the actress was ordered to appear for trial 14 days from December 10, 2019, as the court may proceed therein with judgment even in her absence.

