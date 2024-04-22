UNREDEEMED PRIZES: Phyna rallies Nigerians against BBNaija sponsors

The winner of the 2022 edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBN) “Level Up” edition, Josephine Ijeoma Otabor aka Phyna, has once again rallied support from Nigerians against the organisers of the much-followed reality TV show.

In a message published on Saturday on her official X Twitter, the reality TV actress urged Nigerians join her in the fights to get her prizes from the show organisers.

Phyna wondered why Nigerians have not spoken up about the organisers failure to fulfill their promise.

She asked the citizens to take action now rather than waiting until injustice victims were no longer alive.

She wrote:

“Just thinking out loud……… A very big organisation is making me go through stress of not getting my prices as promised since 2022…. And Nigerians are yet to say anything because is PHYNA!!!!.

This comes weeks after the Practitioners of Content Creation, Skit-making, and Influencers Guild of Nigeria (PCCSIGN) wrote a petition to Multichoice Nigeria, the organisers of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

In a letter written by its acting president, Michael Obinna Nwabufor, and posted on its Instagram page, PCCSIGN noted that Phyna was still owed a portion of the money she won from the show two years later.

The letter read: “We, the Practitioners of Content Creating, Skit-making, and Influencers Guild (PCCSIGN), write to you on behalf of Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, known as “Phyna’, a valued member of our guild, regarding the outstanding debts owed by Quidax Global (1BTC = $70,052.00), Seven-Up Bottling Company (Pepsi) (1 year supply of Pepsi products), Travelbeta (a trip for 2 to Dubai), and Evans Industries (Unik Soap) (1 year supply of soap product), which constitute part of the prizes she won as the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7 (Level Up), held from July 23rd to October 2nd, 2022.”

