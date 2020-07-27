UNREST: IGP orders full enforcement of curfew in Southern Kaduna

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the full enforcement of the curfew imposed on parts of Southern Kaduna by the state government following the recent violence in the area.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the curfew was part of efforts by the government to restore law and order in the affected areas.

At least 50 persons had been killed in the last few days by criminal groups in the area.

Mba said the IGP had directed the state Commissioner of Police to ensure full enforcement of the curfew.

The Force spokesman said: “The CP is to ensure optimal deployment of human and material assets of the Intervention Squad currently on ground in the state to safeguard lives and property in the communities.

“He is to personally coordinate the operations of the Intervention Squad in carrying out collective and holistic tasks of ensuring peace and safety in the communities.”

According to him, the squad comprised the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Police Special Forces, and Detectives/Intelligence Operatives.

He said others were personnel of the Kaduna State police command, the military and other security agencies.

