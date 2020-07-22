Latest Metro

UNREST: Police deploys 500 personnel to Southern Kaduna

July 22, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, said on Wednesday an additional 500 personnel had been deployed to the southern part of the state to boost security in the area.

Muri, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Kaduna, said the deployment of the policemen had helped to quell the recent unrest in Kajuru, Zangon Kataf and Kauru local government areas of the state.

He said: “You need to know that with the timely intervention of the police and other sister security agencies, the situation has since been brought under control.”

READ ALSO: Why we find it difficult to end southern Kaduna killings —Presidency

The police commissioner added that the intervention of the police and timely declaration of 24-hour curfew by the state government had facilitated the return of normalcy in the affected areas.

“I can assure you that normalcy has fully been restored in the affected areas while some suspects have been arrested and they will be arraigned before the court as soon as possible,” he added.

On the enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions, Muri said at least 13,704 violators had been arrested and convicted by mobile courts across the state.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!