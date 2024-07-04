Metro
Unwanted pregnancy, fraudsters drive 19-year-old to attempted suicide
A young woman’s life was saved thanks to the swift intervention of Lagos police officers yesterday.
According to reports, a 19-year-old woman was found in a distressed state, attempting to take her own life.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement on Thursday via X, said the incident occurred on June 29, 2024.
The statement noted that the rescue operation was initiated after a concerned citizen alerted the police around 2pm.
The informant reported that a young woman was attempting to ingest an insecticide.
“Promptly responding to the tip-off, officers were dispatched to the scene where the girl was located and prevented from causing herself harm,” Hundeyin stated.
The rescued woman, whose identity has been withheld for privacy reasons, revealed the circumstances that led to her desperate act.
She reportedly confessed to experiencing severe emotional distress stemming from two major issues: an unplanned pregnancy and financial fraud.
“She revealed that she was impregnated by a man who subsequently refused to take responsibility for the pregnancy. Additionally, she had fallen victim to a fraudster who scammed her of her earnings from her Point of Sale (POS) business, further compounding her emotional and financial struggles,” the police statement read.
The police have confirmed that the young woman is now receiving the necessary psychological support.
Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched to identify and apprehend the individuals involved in her predicament.
The Lagos State Police Command further emphasised the importance of mental health awareness.
