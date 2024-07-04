Unwanted pregnancy, fraudsters drive 19-year-old to attempted suicide

A young woman’s life was saved thanks to the swift intervention of Lagos police officers yesterday.

According to reports, a 19-year-old woman was found in a distressed state, attempting to take her own life.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement on Thursday via X, said the incident occurred on June 29, 2024.

The statement noted that the rescue operation was initiated after a concerned citizen alerted the police around 2pm.

The informant reported that a young woman was attempting to ingest an insecticide.

“Promptly responding to the tip-off, officers were dispatched to the scene where the girl was located and prevented from causing herself harm,” Hundeyin stated.

Read Also: Eighteen arrested following violent protest in Benue State

The rescued woman, whose identity has been withheld for privacy reasons, revealed the circumstances that led to her desperate act.

She reportedly confessed to experiencing severe emotional distress stemming from two major issues: an unplanned pregnancy and financial fraud.

“She revealed that she was impregnated by a man who subsequently refused to take responsibility for the pregnancy. Additionally, she had fallen victim to a fraudster who scammed her of her earnings from her Point of Sale (POS) business, further compounding her emotional and financial struggles,” the police statement read.

The police have confirmed that the young woman is now receiving the necessary psychological support.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched to identify and apprehend the individuals involved in her predicament.

The Lagos State Police Command further emphasised the importance of mental health awareness.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now