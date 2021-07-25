UPDATE: APC sweeps Ogun local council election

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has won all the 20 chairmanship seats in Saturday’s local council election in Ogun State.

The Chairman of Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), Babatunde Osibodu, disclosed this on Sunday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He had earlier announced results of 17 local councils while the remaining three results were announced at 2:30 p.m.

Osibodu said the total number of votes cast in the chairmanship elections in the 20 local government areas in the state was 396, 641.

He said: “I want to say that APC won all the chairmanship seats in the 20 local government areas in the state.”

The OGSIEC chairman expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the people of the state during the election.

He also commended law enforcement agencies over their roles in the success of the exercise.

