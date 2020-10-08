Update...Five dead in Lagos gas explosion

At least five persons have been confirmed dead while three were rescued in the gas explosion that occurred at Baruwa, Alimosho area of Lagos on Thursday.

The Acting Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye said the fire erupted when the generator of the gas station, which was on while the LPG tanker was discharging, backfired.

“At about 20 minutes to 6a.m., at Candos Road, Baruwa Inside, Lagos, a LPG tanker was in the process of discharging at the Best Roof Plant Station and the Station Generator was on and from where it was reported that explosion erupted.

“A source revealed that the Gas plant has about 30 metric tons of gas in the underground tank. While dispensing to domestic consumers, it also loads LPG Tanks and it was stated that in the process of loading a tank with its generator working and possibly there could have been a leakage which got to the generator,” Mr Farinloye said.

“The explosion threw the discharging tanker across the road. Many buildings have been destroyed,” the NEMA boss said.

Mr Farinloye said the rescued persons have been taken to a hospital.

