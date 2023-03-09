Update: Three confirmed dead, scores injured in Lagos train accident

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), has confirmed that three people have died in the early Thursday accident involving a train and a BRT bus conveying staff of the Lagos State government at the PWD Railway crossing in Ikeja.

According to the LASTMA spokesman, Adebayo Taofiq, several others sustained several degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, where they are currently receiving treatment.

A spokesman for the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, said two females and a male staff lost their lives in the accident.

“Two adult females and one male staff of the State Government lost their lives in the crash and 82 others injured and evacuated to LASUTH.

“The State Government staff bus was trying to cross the PWD/Sogunle rail crossing while the train coming into Lagos from Abeokuta trapped the bus on its rail,” Okunbor said in a statement.

A situation report by Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu of LASEMA on the accident reads:

“On arrival of the agency’s response team at the scene of incident, it was discovered that a Viale BRT bus with an unknown registration number and a train were involved in an accident at the above mentioned location.

“Investigation gathered revealed that the immediate cause of the incident was due to reckless driving from part of the BRT bus driver while trying to beat the train road signal before the moving train rammed into the BRT bus.

“Unfortunately, three (3) adults (two females one male) were confirmed dead and 84 people are seriously injured.

“The injured victims have been administered first aid treatment by the agency’s medical team (paramedics) and LASAMBUS officials and were well stabilized before being transported to Ikeja General Hospital and trauma center for further treatment.

“The agency pre hospital care unit, LASAMBUS officials, Nigeria Police Force, LASTMA, LNSC and Nigerian Army are responders present at the scene of incident.

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has visited injured victims of the crash at LASUTH where he sympathised with the victims.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the train/bus accident . The vehicle was conveying staff of the Lagos state government, our staff who serve the state in different capacities,” the governor said in a statement.

“Let’s say a prayer for the families and a prayer of mercy and protection for our state. My thoughts are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.”

