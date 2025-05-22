UPDATED: APC NWC endorses Tinubu as APC candidate in 2027

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday endorsed President Bola Tinubu as the party’s sole candidate of the party in the 2027 Presidential election.

The party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and members of the committee, announced the endorsement at the party’s National Summit held in Abuja.

He described the endorsement as the mother of all endorsements, following earlier endorsements by the Progressive Governors’ Forum and the leadership of the National Assembly.

Ganduje said: “We thank the Progressive Governors’ Forum, the leadership of the National Assembly, and all other stakeholders who joined various sectors of our party for the endorsement.

“As the Chairman of the party, and on behalf of the National Working Committee, I hereby affirm the various endorsements and declare President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the sole presidential candidate of APC.”

According to him the NWC is the only recognised platform to field a candidate in any election.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Hope Uzodinma of Imo State had endorsed Tinubu as APC’s sole candidate in the 2027 Presidential election.

“Nigerians are saying that because you have done a difficult job well, that it is time to reward you by sending you back to the Presidency for a second term in office,” he said.

On his part, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said the endorsement was based on the political sagacity of President Tinubu, whom he said had been able to set Nigeria on the path of growth as confirmed by the International Monetary Fund.

On his part, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, said he stood on behalf of 109 senators and 360 members of the House of Representatives and all the 36 speakers and their members, to second the motion raised by the President of the Senate.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now