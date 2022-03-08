UPDATED: Crisis looms as PDP elects two governorship candidates in Osun

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State on Tuesday elected two governorship candidates at the party’s parallel primaries held in the state.

At one of the primaries held at the Osogbo City Stadium and coordinated by Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke was declared the party’s governorship candidate for the July 16 election in the state.

Adeleke scored 1, 887 votes to defeat his closest rival, Sanya Omirin, who polled four votes.

Other aspirants are – Dele Adeleke, Fatai Akinbade, Dotun Babayemi and Akin Ogunbiyi.

The exercise was supervised by the party’s representatives from the national secretariat in Abuja and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Bayelsa deputy governor said a total of 1,916 votes were recorded with 24 votes declared invalid.

He said: “By the power conferred on me as the Chief Returning Officer of this gubernatorial primary, we, hereby collectively declared Adeleke Ademola Jackson, as the winner of this gubernatorial primary for the 2022 governorship election in Osun.”

In another primary held at the Women and Children Development Initiative Foundation (WOCDIF) in Osogbo, Prince Dotun Babayemi was declared the winner of the exercise.

The Returning Officer, Mr. Adelani Ajanaku, who announced the results, said Babayemi scored 1,781 votes to win the exercise.

Other aspirants that took part in the exercise were – Fatai Akinbade (28 votes), Ogunbiyi (23) and Omirin (16).

He said 1,907 votes were recorded with 27 voided.

