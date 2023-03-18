UPDATED: EFCC arrests 65 suspected vote-buyers in 8 states

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 65 suspected vote-buyers during Saturday’s governorship and houses of assembly elections in the country.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, said the suspects were arrested in eight states across the country.

He stated that 20 suspects were arrested in Kwara, while 13 were picked up in Kaduna State.

Uwujaren said: “12 suspects were arrested in Rivers, four each in Akwa Ibom and Cross River, while others were arrested in Gombe, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Niger States.

“Those arrested in Kaduna State were 10 males and three females. They were apprehended by EFCC operatives either working on intelligence reports or were chanced upon during monitoring.

“A suspect allegedly involved in vote-buying was nabbed at School Road, Unguwan Rimi in Kaduna. The suspect, who initially resisted arrest, is however in custody pending the conclusion of the investigation.

“Also in Kaduna, a team arrested a suspect with voter coupons, which he confessed would be used to trace and pay those who voted for his party.”

The spokesman added that the EFCC team monitoring voting around Local Education Authority School, Kabala Doki, Kaduna also arrested two suspects for vote buying.

“Upon arrest, the sum of N67,500, a list containing names of voters, their PVC numbers, and bank account details were recovered from the suspects.

“Investigations showed that the major modus operandi of the suspects was to give cash, transfer money, coupons, or send recharge cards to eligible voters to induce them.

“Some of the items recovered from the suspects were voter cards, monies, lists containing names and account details of voters, and telephone recharge cards,” Uwujaren added.

