UPDATED: Gunmen invade CUPP spokesman’s Imo country home, kill uncle, 2 others

Gunmen on Saturday invaded the country home of the spokesman for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere, in the Umukegwu community, Ideato North local government area of Imo State, and killed three persons.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the attackers stormed the CUPP spokesman’s home during a meeting with his supporters and started shooting sporadically in the building.

Ugochinyere’s uncle simply identified as Dan was one of the victims of the attack.

The hoodlums also set ablaze vehicles and campaign materials found on the premises.

The spokesman for the state police command, Micheal Abattam, confirmed the attack.

He, however, promised to brief journalists on the incident later.

