UPDATED: Okupe jailed two years for money laundering

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, sentenced Dr. Doyin Okupe, a former senior special assistant on media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, to two years imprisonment for money laundering.

The judge gave the verdict while ruling on the corruption charges filed against the medical doctor-turned-politician by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was arraigned by the commission on a 59-count charge of money laundering and diversion of funds to the tune of N702 million.

Okupe, who is also the Director-General of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, was charged by the EFCC for accepting cash from the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, in 2014.

At Monday’s proceeding, Justice Ojukwu found the defendant guilty in 26 out of the 59 charges.

She ordered that the 26 charges which attract a two-year jail term each, would run concurrently.

The judge, however, gave the convict an option of N500, 000 fine in each of the counts, totaling N13 million to be paid before 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

