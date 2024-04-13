News
UPDATED: Police arrests 20 suspected Yoruba Nation agitators over invasion of Oyo secretariat
Police operatives in Oyo State have arrested 20 suspected Yoruba nation agitators over Saturday’s alleged invasion of the State Government Secretariat in Agodi, Ibadan.
A group of persons invaded the secretariat on Saturday morning in an attempt to take over the premises.
The agitators who were armed with amulets and some charms sang solidarity songs and demanded the separation of the South-West from the Nigeria state.
The development forced business owners in many parts of the state capital to close shop and return home.
The group members were eventually dispersed by police operatives and men of the Nigerian Army, 2 Division, Ibadan.
The spokesman for the state police command, Adewale Osifeso confirmed the arrest of the suspects in a statement in Ibadan.
READ ALSO: Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, regains freedom after two years
He said the suspects arrested had in their possession three pump action guns, 29 life cartridges, two expended cartridges, 67 cutlasses, five bulletproof vests, and six pairs of boots
Other items found with the suspects are 10 Public Address Systems, three berets with Oodua insignia crafted on them, seven belts, 11 Oodua Nation camouflage uniforms, one unregistered bus, and three motorcycles.
Osifeso said the police in collaboration with sister security agencies successfully thwarted the attempt by the agitators to forcefully take over the secretariat.
He said: “The suspects who wore military camouflage came heavily armed in an unregistered bus and had cutlasses, pump action rifles, cartridges, assorted charms, and an Oodua Nation agitation flag with them.
“They were overpowered and completely suppressed by officers and men of the police in concert with those of sister security agencies.”
He described the act as criminal and unpatriotic and a clear case of treasonable felony and terrorism.
The spokesman assured that appropriate punishment would be meted to those found culpable.
