UPDC, Linkage fail to stop Nigeria capital market’s slide as investors lose N41.78bn

For the third consecutive day, the Nigerian capital market ended trading on the negative territory following the crash in the equity market by 0.18 percent on Friday.

Consequently, investors lost N41.78 billion after the equity capitalization slipped to N22 trillion from N22.04 trillion posted on Thursday.

The All-Share Index was down by 80.07 basis points to close at 42,167.91 compared to 42,247.98 reported the previous day.

Investors traded 180.95 million shares worth N2.42 billion in 4,019 deals on Friday.

This was lower than the 324.01 million shares valued at N5.29billion traded by investors in 4,706 deals on Thursday.

Meanwhile, UPDC led the gainers’ chart as its share price was up by 10 percent to end trading at N0.99kobo from N0.90kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance share price rose by 9.80 percent to move from N0.51kobo per share to N0.56kobo per share at the end of trading.

NEM’s share price was up by N0.20kobo to end trading with N2.25kobo from N2.05 per share.

Prestige’s share increased by 8.51 percent to move from N0.47kobo to N0.51kobo per share.

Academy’s share price went up by 8.33 percent to move from N0.36kobo to N0.39kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa led the losers table after its share price declined by 7.89 percent to drop from N0.38kobo to N0.35kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share price declined from N0.47kobo to N0.44kobo per share after losing 6.38 percent from its share price during trading.

READ ALSO: Investors lose N11.94bn as Access Bank, Ecobank fail to stop Nigeria’s market slide

Champion Brew lost N0.15kobo to end trading at N2.40kobo from N2.55kobo per share.

Courville’s share price dropped by 5.13 percent to end trading at N0.37kobo from N0.39kobo per share.

Chams completed the list after shedding 4.55 percent from its share price to drop from N0.22kobo to N0.21kobo per share.

GTCO led the active trading with 239.59 million shares worth N581.56 million.

Mutual Benefit traded 17 million shares valued at N4.95 million.

Access Bank followed with 18.72 million shares valued at N168.32 million.

Ecobank sold 9.44 million shares worth N75.98 million while United Capital traded 9.42 million shares valued at N91.78 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now