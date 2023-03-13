UPL leads gainers’ list; NGX Group tops losers in stock market

The stock market capitalisation depreciated from N30.394 trillion to N30.391 trillion on Monday. This is a difference of N3.34 billion or -0.01 per cent.

Also, the All-Share Index fell slightly to 55,788.37 ASI from 55,794.51 ASI, as it shed 6.14 basis points during trading.

This followed the 179.02 million shares traded in 4,296 deals on Monday, worth N2.54 billion, on the exchange floor.

This contrasted with the 276.03 million shares exchanged in 3,467 deals on Friday, worth N8.59 billion.

UPL led the gainers’ list with a N0.18kobo rise in share price to move from N1.82kobo to N2 per share.

CWG share value was up by N0.07 to end trading at N0.98kobo from N0.91kobo per share.

Multiverse gained N0.18kobo to move from N3.57kobo to N3.57kobo per share.

BUA Foods gained N4 to close at N99, above its opening price of N95 per share.

Regal Insurance share traded upward by N0.01 to rise from N0.29kobo to N0.30kobo per share.

NGX Group topped the losers’ table after shedding N2.8kobo to drop from N28.8kobo to N26 per share.

NPF Microfinance Bank’s share price dropped by N0.16kobo to end trading at N1.73kobo from N1.89kobo per share.

Courtville lost N0.03 to end trading with N0.45kobo from N0.48kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance share dropped from N0.46kobo to N0.44kobo per share after losing N0.02 during trading.

Royal Exchange lost N0.03 to drop from N0.76kobo to N0.73kobo per share.

NGX Group led the day’s trading with 38.15 million shares valued at N994.55 million.

Transcorp traded 19.73 million shares worth N26.60 million.

Sterling Bank sold 15.88 million shares worth N23.08 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 14.83 million shares valued at N374.26 million, while UBA traded 13.69 million shares valued at N112.48 million.

