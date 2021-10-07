UPL, Presco among top gainers as investors gain N33.2bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital market gained N33.32 billion following a 0.15 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Thursday.

The equity capitalisation rose by 0.15 percent to close at N21.27 trillion compared to N21.24 trillion posted on Thursday.

The All Share Index was up by 63.95 basis points to settle at 40,829.15 against the previous day’s 40,765.20.

Investors increased their market participation after trading 812.29 million shares valued at N10.57 billion in 4,863 deals on Thursday.

This surpassed the 400.65 million shares valued at N3.47 billion that exchanged hands in 5,145 deals on Wednesday.

UPL topped gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.13kobo to move from N1.31kobo to N1.44kobo per share.

Presco’s share price was up by N4.75kobo to end trading at N80.25kobo from N85 per share.

Universal Insurance share price increased by 4.76 percent to move from N0.21kobo to N0.22kobo per share at the end of trading.

Chams share price appreciated by 4.76 percent to end trading with N0.22kobo from N0.21kobo per share.

UPDC share price rose by 3.65 percent to move from N1.92kobo to N1.99kobo per share.

BOC Gas topped the losers’ chart after shedding N1.15kobo from its share price to drop from N11.65kobo to N10.50kobo per share.

Caverton share price declined from N1.75kobo to N1.58kobo per share after losing N0.17kobo in its share price.

Mansard lost N0.13kobo to end trading at N2.49kobo from N2.36kobo per share.

Courtville share price declined from N0.41kobo to N0.39kobo per share after losing 4.88 percent from its share price during trading.

Sovereign Insurance completed the list as its share price fell by 4.35 percent to end trading at N0.22kobo from N0.23kobo per share.

First Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 605.01 million shares worth N8.90 billion.

Fidelity Bank shares were traded at a volume of 20.58 million and valued at N53.59 million.

Wema Bank was next with 15.17 million shares traded at a cost of N11.31 million.

Ecobank reported 15.02 million shares worth N88.88 million while Transcorp recorded over 13.76 million traded shares at a value of N13.01 million.

