UPL, Thomas Wyatt among major stocks as Nigeria’s capital market posts N32.2bn gain

Nigerian capital market closed on a positive note on Wednesday with the equity capitalization appreciating by 0.11 percent.

This means the market capitalization increased from N26.91 trillion to N26.94 trillion, handing investors a N32.27 billion gain after eight hours of trading in the capital market.

Similarly, The All Share Index rose by 59.25 basis points to close at 49,475.43 ASI, up from 49,416.18 achieved by the bourse on Tuesday.

Investors traded 411.15 million shares valued at N6.34 billion in 2,992 deals on Wednesday.

This surpassed the 100.09 million shares worth N1.29 billion which exchanged hands in 3,186 deals the previous day.

UPL led the gainers’ list with a N0.17kobo rise in share price, moving from N1.73kobo to N1.90kobo per share.

Thomas Wyatt gained 5 percent to move from N0.62kobo to N0.68kobo per share.

African Prudential’s share value was up by N0.50kobo to end trading with N5.85kobo from N5.35kobo per share.

Champion Breweries gained N0.20kobo to close at N4.30kobo, above its opening price of N4.10per share.

Chams shares traded upward by 4.76 percent to rise from N0.21kobo to N0.22kobo per share.

Japaul Gold topped the losers’ table after shedding 3.70 percent to drop from N0.27kobo to N0.26kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit’s share price dropped by 3.45 percent to end trading at N0.28kobo from N0.29kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa lost 3.33 percent to end trading with N0.29kobo from N0.30kobo per share.

Wema Bank lost 2.73 percent to drop from N3.30kobo to N3.21kobo per share.

Wapic’s share price dropped from N0.41kobo to N0.40kobo per share after losing 2.44 percent during trading.

UPDC REIT led the day’s trading with 245.33 million shares valued at N760.47 million.

FBN Holdings traded 55.92 million shares worth N610.99 million.

Geregu sold 25.04 million shares worth N2.62 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 7.61 million shares valued at N185.84 million, while GTCO traded 6.86 million shares valued at N151.46 million.

