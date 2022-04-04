Business
UPS signs partnership agreement with Jumia
The logistics and package company, UPS has signed a partnership agreement with Jumia in a bid to expand its network to other countries in Africa.
Jumia’s Senior Vice President in charge of Logistics, Apoorva Kumar, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.
He said partnership would give UPS access to Jumia’s last mile delivery infrastructure.
Apoorva stressed that existing UPS customers can pick-up and drop-off packages across Jumia’s stations across Africa.
He said: “We are delighted and humbled by the opportunity to partner up with UPS, a global logistics leader, to offer them last mile solutions in Africa.
“Today, we are helping other businesses overcome these infrastructure challenges by giving them access to our logistics platform.”
