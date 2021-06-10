Uptick in stock market gifts investors N20bn as shareholders dump CWG, others | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian stock market continued its bullish run on Thursday with the market capitalization standing at N20.43 trillion at the close of business on the floor of the bourse.

This was N20 billion or 0.10 percent higher than the N20.41 trillion reported at the bourse on Wednesday.

The All Share Index also increased from 39,170.95 to 39,210.1 on Thursday.

However, the number of transactions dropped on Thursday as investors traded 158.36 million shares valued at N2.23 billion in 3,330 deals during the day’s activities.

This was lower than the 181.52 million shares valued at N3.95 billion that exchanged hands in 3,217 deals on Wednesday.

Linkage Assurance led the gainers’ chart after gaining 9.09 percent in share price to move from N0.55kobo to N0.60kobo per share.

PZ gained N0.40kobo during trading to increase its share price from N5.60kobo to N6 per share.

Chams’ share price rose by 15 percent to end trading at N0.21kobo from N0.20kobo per share.

May & Baker’s share price was up by N0.20kobo to move from N4 to N4.20kobo per share at the end of trading.

Unilever’s share price increased by N0.60kobo to end trading with N12.70kobo from N12.10kobo per share.

CWG topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.12kobo in share price during trading to drop from N1.25kobo to N1.13kobo per share.

Chi Plc share price declined from N0.78kobo to N0.71kobo per share following a loss of 8.97 percent in its share price.

Associated Bus Conpany share price plunged by 7.50 percent to end trading at N0.37kobo from N0.40kobo per share.

Wapic’s share price declined from N0.59kobo to N0.55kobo per share after losing 6.78 percent in share price during trading.

Mutual Benefit completed the list as its share price fell by 6.52 percent to end trading at N0.43kobo from N0.46kobo per share.

Zenith Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 27.32 million shares worth N629.22 million.

Sterling Bank shares were traded at a volume of 22.02 million and valued at N35.08 million.

UBA was next with 21.68 million shares traded at a cost of N154.23 million.

Transcorp reported 9.15 million shares worth N8.15 million while Chams recorded over 8.32 million traded shares at a value of N1.67 million.

