Uruguayan FA, players want Cavani’s punishment over social media post overturned

Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) and the players’ union have backed Edinson Cavani following the punishment meted to him over a controversial social media post.

Cavani was recently handed a three-game ban by the English Football Association and also fined £100,000 for an Instagram post containing a Spanish word that is offensive in some contexts.

The Manchester United striker had accepted the charge, with the club saying he chose not to contest it “out of respect for, and solidarity with” the governing body and football’s fight against racism.

But in a statement by the Uruguayan Football Players’ Association (AFU) shared on captain Diego Godin’s Twitter handle, the punishment was dubbed an act “against the culture and way of life of the Uruguayan people”.

The AUF in a seperate statement said it was “convinced” from their “deep knowledge of the person and the analysis of the fact” that Cavani was not worthy of the punishment nor the consequent moral damage.

“Edinson Cavani has never committed any conduct that could be interpreted as racist,” said the AFU statement.

“He merely used a common expression in Latin America to affectionately address a loved one or close friend.

“The sanction shows the English Football Association’s biased, dogmatic and ethnocentric vision that only allows a subjective interpretation to be made from its particular and excluding conclusion, however flawed it may be.

“We request the FA to immediately overturn the sanction imposed on Edinson Cavani and reinstate his good name and honour in the world that has been so unfairly tarnished by this reprehensible decision.”

Cavani, who made the post after scoring for United against Southampton last November, had since deleted the post on his Instagram, and went on to apologize,

saying, “the last thing I wanted to do was cause offence to anyone.”

Cavani missed Red Devils’ Premier League match with Aston Villa on New Year’s Day, and is also set to miss their EFL Cup semi-final against Manchester City on Wednesday and FA Cup third-round tie with Watford next weekend.

