US alerts nationals on possible terror attacks in Nigeria’s capital

The United States has alerted its nationals living in Nigeria about planned terror attacks in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The US Embassy issued the alert in a memo published on its website on Sunday.

The memo read: “There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja.

“Targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations.”

The embassy cautioned Americans and Nigerians to remain vigilant and avoid any unnecessary travel or movement at this time.

