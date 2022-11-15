US allocates $50m to train INEC officials, CSOs, journalists

The United States of America has agreed to allocate $50 million to support the training of journalists, INEC officials and civil society organizations for the conduct of Nigeria’s 2023 general elections.

This was disclosed by the US Consul-General in Lagos, Will Stevens, at the opening of a two-day workshop on election reporting for political reporters, editors, video journalists and videographers on Tuesday held at Ibadan.

The workshop was organized by West Africa Broadcast and Media Academy, Enugu Literary Society in collaboration with the United States Consulate-General, Lagos.

Stevens admitted that the allocated fund would be used to provide technical assistance for beneficiaries.

READ ALSO:INEC urges Nigerians to identify underage persons on voter’s register

The consul-general said that the focus of the US Is to ensure that Nigeria’s 2023 general elections are peaceful and credible.

“We are supporting more than 100 journalists with this workshop in Ibadan, Enugu, Port Harcourt and Lagos as part of US efforts to support Nigeria’s elections.

“Over the last three years and into the next year too, the US government has allocated more than $50million for technical assistance, support, trainings for INEC, and for civil society, among others.

“We have been working closely in partnership with civil society and INEC, through the US Agency for International Development.

“The partnership focuses on technical assistance and support for the system that has been put in place to ensure that every vote counts,” he said.

Stevens also noted that the US government would continue to emphasize the value of voting and protecting a free press, adding that the media is absolutely essential in preserving democracy.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now