News
US allocates $50m to train INEC officials, CSOs, journalists
The United States of America has agreed to allocate $50 million to support the training of journalists, INEC officials and civil society organizations for the conduct of Nigeria’s 2023 general elections.
This was disclosed by the US Consul-General in Lagos, Will Stevens, at the opening of a two-day workshop on election reporting for political reporters, editors, video journalists and videographers on Tuesday held at Ibadan.
The workshop was organized by West Africa Broadcast and Media Academy, Enugu Literary Society in collaboration with the United States Consulate-General, Lagos.
Stevens admitted that the allocated fund would be used to provide technical assistance for beneficiaries.
READ ALSO:INEC urges Nigerians to identify underage persons on voter’s register
The consul-general said that the focus of the US Is to ensure that Nigeria’s 2023 general elections are peaceful and credible.
“We are supporting more than 100 journalists with this workshop in Ibadan, Enugu, Port Harcourt and Lagos as part of US efforts to support Nigeria’s elections.
“Over the last three years and into the next year too, the US government has allocated more than $50million for technical assistance, support, trainings for INEC, and for civil society, among others.
“We have been working closely in partnership with civil society and INEC, through the US Agency for International Development.
“The partnership focuses on technical assistance and support for the system that has been put in place to ensure that every vote counts,” he said.
Stevens also noted that the US government would continue to emphasize the value of voting and protecting a free press, adding that the media is absolutely essential in preserving democracy.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...