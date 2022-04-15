US approves sale of $1bn attack helicopters, other military hardware to Nigeria

The United States Defense Security Cooperation Agency has announced the sale of 12 AH-1Z Cobra attack helicopters and related defence systems to the Nigerian military valued at $1 billion following a request made by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The announcement was made on Thursday, after the US State Department cleared the sale following the lifting of objections over human rights concerns by US lawmakers

The entire sale of military hardware includes Bell-made Cobras, 28 General Electric-made T700-401C engines, 2,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems used to convert unguided missiles into precision-guided missiles, and night vision, targeting and navigation systems.

According to the announcement, $25m in the package will be dedicated to “institutional and technical assistance to Nigeria’s military to continue its Air-to-Ground Integration program, which concerns targeting processes that are consistent with international humanitarian law and the laws of armed conflict.”

“The proposed sale will better equip Nigeria to contribute to shared security objectives, promote regional stability and build interoperability with the U.S. and other Western partners.

“This sale will be a major contribution to US and Nigerian security goals,” the announcement reads.

The initial delay in selling the weapons to Nigeria was as a result of the US Foreign Policy report last July amid concerns that President Buhari was drifting toward authoritarianism while Nigeria was facing multiple security challenges, including terrorism.

The Chairman of the US Committee, Bob Menendez, while briefing US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, had said:

“Nigeria requires a fundamental rethink of the framework of our overall engagement.

“The Nigerian government must get serious about security,” he had said.

