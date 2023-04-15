US approves SpaceX Starship debut flight to space

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has granted a license that will allow Elon Musk’s SpaceX to launch its Starship rocket to orbit for the first time.

The license, which will set the company for a test flight into space, was approved by the regulatory board in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Saturday.

“After a comprehensive license evaluation process, the FAA determined SpaceX met all safety, environmental, policy, payload, airspace integration and financial responsibility requirements,” the FAA said in a statement.

According to the FAA, the license will be valid for only five years.

Reacting to the news of the license approval, the company has announced that its Starbase rocket facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, is slated for a flight on Monday, April 17.

First liftoff is expected to occur from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central time.

